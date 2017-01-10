Algunos efectos 'hover' con animaciones

Bien, pues entonces puedes seguir leyendo y quizás alguno de los que se muestran a continuación te podría interesar para todos tus enlaces o para algunos en particular. Tras cada ejemplo se detalla el código CSS que te permitirá animarlos -en todas las acepciones de la palabra- de esa manera.
Como ya va siendo costumbre también podéis experimentar con estos mismos códigos en Codepen y al final del post encontraréis una pequeña explicación adicional para los más torpes (BPT).
a {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
}
a:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
left: -100%;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #333;
transition: left .8s;
}
a:hover:after {
left: 0;
}
a:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
left: -100%;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #333;
transition: left .8s;
}
a:hover:after {
left: 0;
}
a {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
}
a:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
right: -100%;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #333;
transition: right .8s;
}
a:hover:after {
right: 0;
}
a:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
right: -100%;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #333;
transition: right .8s;
}
a:hover:after {
right: 0;
}
a {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
}
a:before,
a:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: -100%;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #333;
transition: left .8s;
}
a:hover:before {
left: 0;
}
a:after {
top: auto;
bottom: 0;
left: auto;
right: -100%;
background: #333;
transition: right .8s;
}
a:hover:after {
right: 0;
}
a:before,
a:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: -100%;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #333;
transition: left .8s;
}
a:hover:before {
left: 0;
}
a:after {
top: auto;
bottom: 0;
left: auto;
right: -100%;
background: #333;
transition: right .8s;
}
a:hover:after {
right: 0;
}
a {
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
color: #333;
text-decoration: none;
}
a:after {
content: "";
display: block;
margin: auto;
height: 2px;
width: 0px;
transition: all .8s;
}
a:hover:after {
width: 100%;
background: #333;
}
a:after {
content: "";
display: block;
margin: auto;
height: 2px;
width: 0px;
transition: all .8s;
}
a:hover:after {
width: 100%;
background: #333;
}
a {
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
color: #333;
text-decoration: none;
}
a:before,
a:after {
content: "";
display: block;
margin: auto;
height: 2px;
width: 0px;
background: #333;
transition: all .8s;
}
a:hover:before,
a:hover:after {
width: 100%;
}
a:before,
a:after {
content: "";
display: block;
margin: auto;
height: 2px;
width: 0px;
background: #333;
transition: all .8s;
}
a:hover:before,
a:hover:after {
width: 100%;
}
a {
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
color: #333;
text-decoration: none;
padding: 0 4px;
}
a:before,
a:after {
content: "";
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
transform: scale(0);
transition: 0.5s;
}
a:before {
border-bottom: 2px solid #333;
border-left: 2px solid #333;
transform-origin: 0 100%;
}
a:after {
border-top: 2px solid #333;
border-right: 2px solid #333;
transform-origin: 100% 0%;
}
a:hover:after,
a:hover:before {
transform: scale(1);
}
a:before,
a:after {
content: "";
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
transform: scale(0);
transition: 0.5s;
}
a:before {
border-bottom: 2px solid #333;
border-left: 2px solid #333;
transform-origin: 0 100%;
}
a:after {
border-top: 2px solid #333;
border-right: 2px solid #333;
transform-origin: 100% 0%;
}
a:hover:after,
a:hover:before {
transform: scale(1);
}
a {
display: inline-block;
overflow: hidden;
position: relative;
color: #333;
text-decoration: none;
padding: 0 4px;
}
a:before,
a:after {
content: "";
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
position: absolute;
box-sizing: border-box;
transform: scale(0);
}
a:before {
transform: translateX(100%);
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
height: 2px;
border-bottom: 2px solid transparent;
border-left: 2px solid transparent;
transition: .1s transform linear, .1s height linear .1s;
}
a:after {
transform: translateX(-100%);
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 2px;
border-top: 2px solid transparent;
border-right: 2px solid transparent;
transition: .1s transform linear .2s, .1s height linear .3s;
}
a:hover:after,
a:hover:before {
transform: translateX(0);
height: 100%;
border-color: #333;
}
a:before,
a:after {
content: "";
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
position: absolute;
box-sizing: border-box;
transform: scale(0);
}
a:before {
transform: translateX(100%);
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
height: 2px;
border-bottom: 2px solid transparent;
border-left: 2px solid transparent;
transition: .1s transform linear, .1s height linear .1s;
}
a:after {
transform: translateX(-100%);
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 2px;
border-top: 2px solid transparent;
border-right: 2px solid transparent;
transition: .1s transform linear .2s, .1s height linear .3s;
}
a:hover:after,
a:hover:before {
transform: translateX(0);
height: 100%;
border-color: #333;
}
a {
position: relative;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
z-index: 1;
}
a:before {
content: "";
background: #ccc;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
transform: scaleX(0);
animation: .8s no-hover;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
z-index: -1;
}
a:hover:before,
a:focus:before {
animation: .4s hover linear;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}
@keyframes hover {
0% {transform: scaleX(0);height: 5px;}
45% {transform: scaleX(1.05);height: 5px;}
55% {height: 5px;}
100% {transform: scaleX(1.05);height: 100%;}
}
@keyframes no-hover {
0% {transform: scaleX(1.05);height: 100%;}
45% {height: 5px;}
55% {transform: scaleX(1.05);height: 5px;opacity: 1;}
100% {transform: scaleX(0);height: 5px;opacity: .02;}
}
a:before {
content: "";
background: #ccc;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
transform: scaleX(0);
animation: .8s no-hover;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
z-index: -1;
}
a:hover:before,
a:focus:before {
animation: .4s hover linear;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}
@keyframes hover {
0% {transform: scaleX(0);height: 5px;}
45% {transform: scaleX(1.05);height: 5px;}
55% {height: 5px;}
100% {transform: scaleX(1.05);height: 100%;}
}
@keyframes no-hover {
0% {transform: scaleX(1.05);height: 100%;}
45% {height: 5px;}
55% {transform: scaleX(1.05);height: 5px;opacity: 1;}
100% {transform: scaleX(0);height: 5px;opacity: .02;}
}
a {
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
color: #333;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all .5s ease;
transform-style: preserve-3d;
}
a:after {
content: "Enlace";
position: absolute;
top: -100%;
left: 0px;
width: 100%;
background: #ccc;
transform-origin: left bottom;
transform: rotateX(90deg);
}
a:hover {
transform-origin: center bottom;
transform: rotateX(-90deg) translateY(100%);
}
a:after {
content: "Enlace";
position: absolute;
top: -100%;
left: 0px;
width: 100%;
background: #ccc;
transform-origin: left bottom;
transform: rotateX(90deg);
}
a:hover {
transform-origin: center bottom;
transform: rotateX(-90deg) translateY(100%);
}
Una vez elegido el estilo que os gusta, el código correspondiente habría que añadirlo en la plantilla en cualquiera de las zonas de la página que admita CSS. Para Blogger ya detallé anteriormente cómo y dónde se podía incluir.
Puesto tal cual afectará a TODOS los enlaces de la página, así que en algunos casos podría ser conveniente limitarlo sólo a los enlaces del bloque dónde están las propias entradas. Para ello habría que cambiar todos los selectores a, a:hover, a:after, etc. por otros idénticos pero precedidos de la clase (o id) de la caja contenedora de dichas entradas.
Por ejemplo, en una plantilla estándar de Blogger ese contenedor sería .post-body, así que lo anterior quedaría como .post-body a, .post-body a:hover, .post-body a:after, etc.
De esta manera, la primera opción ("De izquierda a derecha") tendría que quedar así para que sólo afectara a los enlaces del texto de las entradas y no a otros:
...y de la misma manera habría que cambiar los selectores de los otros estilos para un resultado que sólo afecte a las entradas.
Si lo que queremos es aplicar este estilo a sólo unos enlaces muy concretos y no de forma general, entonces ya hay que incluir también una "marca" en el HTML. Para ello en primer lugar creamos un selector especial en lugar de los genéricos. Siguiendo con el ejemplo 1 nuestro CSS habría que incluirlo así:
Y ahora cada vez que queramos un enlace concreto con ese estilo concreto, tendríamos que añadir esa clase (.enlacedes) al enlace. Así:
Tanto en esta entrada como en el Codepen que enlacé al principio de este post, todos los ejemplos están construidos de esta última manera para poder mostrar todos de forma individual.
.post-body a {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
}
.post-body a:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
left: -100%;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #333;
transition: left .8s;
}
.post-body a:hover:after {
left: 0;
}
a.enlacedes {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
}
a.enlacedes:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
left: -100%;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #333;
transition: left .8s;
}
a.enlacedes:hover:after {
left: 0;
}
<a class="enlacedes" href="http://direccionenlace.com">Enlace</a>
Tanto en esta entrada como en el Codepen que enlacé al principio de este post, todos los ejemplos están construidos de esta última manera para poder mostrar todos de forma individual.
Ya está aplicado a mi plantilla. Gracias por todo lo que se aprende aquí.ResponderEliminar